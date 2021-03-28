  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Andhra CM condoles demise of YSRCP MLA from Budvel

Andhra CM condoles demise of YSRCP MLA from Budvel

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Mar 28th, 2021, 12:30:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Budvel MLA, Dr. G Venkata Subbaiah.

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of Budvel MLA, Dr. G Venkata Subbaiah.

The 62-year-old YSRCP MLA Venkata Subbaiah breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday. He passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the YSR Kadapa district.
He was ill for a few days and was being given treated at the hospital. Venkata Subbaiah, who was also a practising doctor survived by his wife and two children. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features