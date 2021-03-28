Andhra CM condoles demise of YSRCP MLA from Budvel

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of Budvel MLA, Dr. G Venkata Subbaiah.



The 62-year-old YSRCP MLA Venkata Subbaiah breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday. He passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the YSR Kadapa district.

He was ill for a few days and was being given treated at the hospital. Venkata Subbaiah, who was also a practising doctor survived by his wife and two children. (ANI)