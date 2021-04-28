Andhra CM condoles Indo-Pak war veteran's death

Amaravati, April 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday, expressed sorrow over the passing away of Maj. Gen. (Rtd) C. Venugopal AVSM, MVC, the 1971 Indo-Pak war veteran.

The nonagerian war hero who was suffering from health issues, passed away in Tirupati on Tuesday.