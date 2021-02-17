Andhra CM conveys birthday wishes to Telangana CM

Amaravati, Feb 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to neighbouring Telugu state Telangana's Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who turned 67 on Wednesday.

"Greetings to Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday. I pray to God to bless him with good health and strength for serving the people for a long time," said Reddy.