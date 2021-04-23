Andhra CM credits Rs 1,109 cr under YSR Zero Interest scheme for SHG women

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) April 23 (ANI): For the second consecutive year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday credited Rs 1,109 crores directly into the accounts of 1.02 crore women belonging to 'self-help groups' (SGH) as interest reimbursement under 'YSR Sunna Vaddi' scheme.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "The state government has stood by the women empowerment and thus rolled out schemes like Sunna Vaddi, Aasara, Cheyutha, Jeva Kranthi to strengthen women in all aspects. Like the previous year, even in 2021, the state government has paid the interest amount to women who took loans from banks."

According to the Reddy-led government, the SHG women have been burdened with over Rs 3,000 crore as penal interest in the previous government believing the government would waive off their loans as promised during 2014 polls.

"Unlike the previous government, YSRCP government had credited Rs 1,400 crore under YSR Sunna Vaddi within the first year of forming the government benefiting over 87 lakh women. The number of SHG's under the scheme was increased to 9.34 lakh from earlier 8.71 lakh, because of the confidence in the current government," the Chief Minister said.

Reddy said that the government is committed to women welfare, economic progress and the overall development of women.

"As promised earlier, the registration for the houses was also done in the name of women, which created an asset of Rs 5-8 lakhs. Similarly, the law was enacted to give 50 per cent nominated posts to women, and gave over 60 per cent posts in recent Municipal polls. Ensuring safety for the women, 18 Disha police stations have been set up across the State and also accelerated the trial process," the CM said.

As per the Andhra Pradesh government, in order to empower women, under YSR Cheyutha Rs 18,750 financial assistance was given for BC, SC, ST and minority women over the age of 45 years every year at an expenditure of Rs 4,604 crore.

"Also, Rs 6,792 crore was spent on YSR Aasara scheme and also tied up with multinational companies like ITC, P&G, Amul for providing business opportunities to women. The state government had also taken up a prohibition on alcohol in a phased manner to prevent domestic violence by men under intoxication and closed over 43,000 illegal shops, 4,380 permit rooms and limited wine shops to only 2,966," the government added. (ANI)

