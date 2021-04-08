Andhra CM directs officials to reach out to Centre for more COVID-19 vaccine doses

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday instructed officials of the state health department to reach out to the Centre for more COVID-19 vaccine doses after they reported that the state has stock available for only two days.



As per a statement, officials informed that only one lakh doses were available for the day and the state has enough stocks for two days, with about one crore more people aged above 45 years who still need to be vaccinated.

This comes amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases being reported across the country over the last few weeks.

"Only one lakh doses are available for today and the state has only enough stocks for two days and there are about one crore people aged above 45 years who still need to be vaccinated," the statement said.

Responding to this, the Chief Minister, during a review meeting on COVID-19 vaccination control measures, instructed the officials to talk to the central government and ensure that the required doses are made available in the State and administer smooth conduct of vaccination drive.

The Chief Minister further reiterated that vaccination is the solution to prevent COVID-19 and directed officials to ensure vaccine supply carry out the vaccination drive vigorously with a target of providing four lakh doses in rural areas and two lakh doses in urban areas per day.

Reddy emphasized creating awareness among the public about the pandemic and said that the State economy will be completely damaged if the lockdown conditions were put. He informed that the pandemic caused a financial loss of Rs 21,000 crore to the state last year.

"A total of 66 COVID hospitals and 22 COVID-care centres have been set up across the State and are offering medical services. Besides these, over four lakh home isolation medicine kits are made available," Reddy said.

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 2,558 new COVID-19 cases, 915 recoveries, and six deaths, in the past 24 hours, the state health department informed.

The total positive cases now stand at 9,15,832. So far, 8,93,651 recoveries and 7,268 death have been reported in the state. (ANI)

