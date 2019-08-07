Andhra CM extends Delhi visit by a day

Jagan Reddy, who was to conclude his two-day visit on Wednesday, decided to stay in the national capital for another day.

Following this change in the schedule, the Chief Minister has cancelled his visit to his home town Pulivendula in Kadapa district and to Penuogonda in Anantapur district, where he was scheduled to attend the launch of SUV Seltos by South Korean auto major Kia Motors.

Some state ministers will attend the event to be held at Kia Motors' India plant on Thursday. Finance Minister B. Rajendranath will read out the Chief Minister's message.

Top officials of Kia Motors and South Korea's Ambassador to India will attend the event. Meanwhile, Jagan Reddy on Wednesday made courtesy call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. He also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Road Transport Ninister Nitin Gadkari and discussed various issues related to the state. The Chief Minister had Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated the demand for grating special category status to Andhra Pradesh as promised by the Centre in 2014.