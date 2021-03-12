Andhra CM felicitates daughter of Indian National Flag designer

Reddy visited the family of Sita Mahalakshmi at Macharla town in Guntur district and felicitated them as part of "Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav" that began in the state today.The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has announced Rs 75 lakh financial assistance to Ghantasala Sita Mahalakshmi. A government order has also been issued in this regard.The Chief Minister has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to confer Bharat Ratna on late Pingali Venkaiah posthumously.The Chief Minister also recalled the services of late Pingali Venkaiah during the freedom struggle and the efforts he had made in designing the Indian national flag.Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ''Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' and flagged off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat to mark 75 years of India's Independence.The Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. It will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. The curtain raiser activities are beginning from 12 March, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022. (ANI)