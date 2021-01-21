Andhra CM flags off 2,500 MDUs for doorstep ration supplies

"Starting February 1, quality rice and ration provisions will be delivered by 9,260 vehicles at the doorsteps. The government will be spending Rs 830 crore more on this scheme," an official said.

Amaravati, Jan 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday flagged off a fleet of 2,500 'Mobile Dispensing Units' (MDUs) as part of the public distribution system, which will supply ration and quality rice at the doorstep of the beneficiaries across the state.

The Civil Supplies department has incorporated changes in procuring rice to reduce husk and chipped rice. It will also supply sortex rice to beneficiaries without stones or damaged grains.

"Using the volunteer system, quality rice will be distributed at the doorstep of the cardholders by taking their fingerprints and supplying ration in reusable bags with precise weight. Every rice bag is sealed and tagged with a unique code which leaves zero scope for adulteration," he said.

Besides, the delivery vehicles are also fitted with GPS devices, requiring each of the vehicles to deliver goods within 18 days of each month.

The state government has bought the 9,260 vehicles at a cost of Rs 539 crore to supply ration and quality rice at the doorstep of the beneficiaries. These will be supplied to the eligible ration cardholders at a subsidy of 60 per cent through various corporations under the employment guarantee scheme for unemployed youth.

With each vehicle costing Rs 5.8 lakh, the subsidy works out to Rs 3.48 lakh. As many as 700 vehicles will be allotted through ST corporation, 2,300 through SC corporation, 3,800 through BC corporation, 660 through minorities corporation and 1,800 through the EWEB corporation.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and other senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the flagging off ceremony.

--IANS

sth/sdr/bg