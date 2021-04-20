Andhra CM, Guv extend birthday wishes to Chandrababu Naidu

"Birthday greetings to Chandrababu Naidu. I wish good health and a happy life to you by God's blessings," said Reddy.

Amaravati, April 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Similarly, Harichandan extended his birthday wishes to the former Chief Minister.

"Heartiest felicitations and warm birthday greetings to Naidu," he said.

The Governor said that he prayed to Lord Jagannadh and Lord Balaji to bless Naidu with a healthy and long life in the service of people.

Wishes poured in from all quarters for the southern state's opposition leader who served as the Chief Minister for 14 years, the longest serving Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu was born on April 20 in 1950 at Naravaripalli in Chittoor district.

--IANS

sth/rs