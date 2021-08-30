Andhra CM, Guv extend Janmashtami greetings

Amaravati, Aug 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Monday extended their greeting to the people of the state on Janmashtami.

"Sri Krishnashtami greetings to all people in the state," said Reddy.

Lord Krishna taught Bhagvad Gita to the world and shared love and sacrifice, the Chief Minister added.