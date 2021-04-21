Andhra CM, Guv extend Sri Ramanavami greetings to people

"The wedding of holy couple Sita and Rama is a festival day to the world. Sri Ramanavami greetings to all the people in the state," said Reddy.

Amaravati, April 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday extended Sri Ramanavami greetings to all the people in the state.

He said that Lord Rama gave a welfare rule with the ways of truth and justice and noted that he was the same both in good and bad times.

Reddy said that Lord Rama is an exemplary person.

Likewise, Harichandan extended his greetings: "On this happy and auspicious occasion of Sri Ramanavami festival, I extend my warm greetings and wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh."

The Governor prayed that maryada purushottama Lord Sri Rama will guide us all to lead a life of dharma, love and truth.

However, Harichandan called on the people to celebrate the festival with family members at home, considering the raging Coronavirus pandemic.

"As Covid cases are increasing day by day, it is very much important to be alert and take all precautions by maintaining social distance, wearing face masks and frequent hand wash," he observed.

Harichandan also appealed to all the eligible people to go to the nearest vaccination centre to take the jab.

"Covid vaccine is safe and as it is the only way to break the chain of the virus," the Governor added.

--IANS

sth/rs