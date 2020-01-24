Andhra CM hints at abolishing state Legislative Council

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday expressed resolve to abolish the state legislative council after its chairman referred the three-capital Bill to the select committee on discretionary powers.

The assembly had on Thursday discussed the happenings that took place in council in the last two days.Chief Minister Reddy asked the Speaker to allow to discuss, on Monday whether there is any need to continue the council or it can be abolished.During the discussion, Minister for Finance and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath said, "There has been a conspiracy in the way the two bills; Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act (Repeal) Bill, have been referred to selection committee on Wednesday by the Legislative Council Chairman."Rajendranath further said that the council chairman has not been given discretionary powers of Rule 154 to refer the bills to a selection committee. Moreover, a proper procedure has not been followed to refer the bills to the selection committee."According to the rules, government business should be prioritised. But the opposition party leaders have raised Rule 71 which is a special provision to discuss government policy and for the Legislative Council to give its opinion on it. This rule was not in any state's constitutional procedures but under some special circumstances a few years ago, Rule 71 was included in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council,' he added.The minister said that despite prioritizing the government business, the opposition party was adamant about Rule 71 and it has been permitted to take up that rule. During the discussion, the two government bills have been taken into consideration, but all of a sudden the opposition has mentioned that they have sent a letter to the chairman to refer the bills to the selection committee."The leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was present in the Council gallery during the discussion and was sitting quite opposite to the Council chairman while he was reading out the note and quite before mentioning the selection committee, the chairman had seen Naidu and referred the two bills to the selection committee. It was very clear that the chairman was influenced by Naidu. If this is the case what is the point in having the people's elected body, the Legislative Assembly," said Rajendranath.The Minister also said that the issue should be elaborately discussed. About Rs 60 crore is being spent on the council just to take suggestions but not to block the government's work. If it was to block the government's work there is no meaning for the Assembly sessions. He termed the TDP actions as "atrocious" and "unjustifiable"."A decision should be taken after comprehensive consideration and ensure that there shall be no such situation to block the government in future," he added.Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the opposition leaders' behaviour was not appropriate."Leader of the opposition in the Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu had said that all ministers had come drunk to the assembly and another person, during a discussion in media channel said that breath analyser should be used on legislative members while entering the assembly," he said and added that attempts of slander against the ministers or legislative members in the media channels was condemnable."I am not aware whether such a provision exists. I propose you (Speaker) to call such people to the assembly and move a privilege motion against them," he added. (ANI)