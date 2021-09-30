Andhra CM holds strategy meet on Badvel assembly bypoll

Amaravati, Sep 30 (IANS) With the Badvel Assembly bypoll set to witness a keenly fought electoral battle, the ruling YSRC Party is leaving no stone unturned to retain this seat. On Thursday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the situation and drew up battle plans to win the bypoll which is being projected as a referendum on his party's performance.

The Badvel assembly bypoll, scheduled for October 30, was necessitated by the death of the ruling party MLA Dr Venkata Subbaiah in March this year. In Thursday's meeting, Reddy directed the party leaders to ensure that voting percentage is increased.

Of late, with the opposition raising strident voices against the ruling party's actions, the bypoll has acquired the contours of a referendum. The assembly bypoll comes after the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll held in April, which the YSRCP had won conclusively.

The chief minister directed the leaders to visit each house at least three to four times and encourage voters to vote. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has been put in-charge for the by-election. The MPs, MLAs and other leaders have been told to focus on Badvel bypoll and start the party activities from Monday. He instructed the leaders to publicise the welfare schemes being implemented after YSRCP came to power.

"In 2019, the YSRCP had won with a majority of over 44,000 votes, and it should be more than that in the by-election" the chief minister told aides, adding that voting percentage should be higher than the 77 per cent polled in 2019.

While the YSRCP is fielding Dr Sudha, wife of deceased MLA, the opposition TDP is repeating its 2019 assembly poll candidate Dr Obulapuram Rajasekhar for the bypoll.

Those present in Thursday meeting include deputy Chief Minister (minority affairs) Amzad Basha, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Rama Chandra Reddy, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani), government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy.

