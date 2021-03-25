Andhra CM inaugurates Kurnool Airport

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated Kurnool airport at Orvakal, Kurnool, and christened the airport as Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy Airport.





Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that this is the 6th airport in Andhra Pradesh after Tirupati, Kadapa, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Visakhapatnam, adding that flight services will start from April 28, 2021.

Stating that the first freedom fighter of India, Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy, who fought against foreign rulers in 1847, a century before India got independence, is from this region, Reddy announced the name of the airport after him and said that it is a tribute to the patriotic hero.

He further said, "In the beginning, flights will operate for Bengaluru, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam. Four aeroplanes can be parked in this hanger. As we are going to make Kurnool as Judicial Capital of Andhra Pradesh, this Greenfield airport will connect Kurnool to other states."

Reddy slammed his predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu and said that he had inaugurated the airport just one month before the Assembly elections, even though the construction was not completed, the runway was not constructed and no permissions were granted, just to gain political mileage in the polls.

He said, "It has been two years now since the airport was inaugurated. Our government has worked hard to complete the airport. We spent Rs 110 crores and completed construction of passenger terminal building, a five-floor ATC building, administrative building, police barrack, passenger lounge, VIP lounge, overhead water tank, substation, and runway on war footage."

"Two ultra-modern Austrian firefighters are stationed. Car rental, baby care, medical care and all other facilities are made available. All these are completed within just one and a half year. I congratulate all officials who worked hard for getting ATC and DGCA approvals," added Reddy.

After the inauguration of the airport, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also released special postal stamps.

Karnataka Cabinet Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Gummanuru Jayaram, and P Anil Kumar were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

