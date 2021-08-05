Andhra CM launches 'Jagananna Pacha Thoranam - Vana Mahotsavam'

The people present at the venue pledged to plant more trees and nurture them for a green Andhra Pradesh.

Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched 'Jagananna Pacha Thoranam - Vana Mahotsavam' by planting a sapling at AIIMS Mangalagiri.

"The government has launched an extensive programme in the state with the aim to achieve balanced climate and environmental protection," said Reddy.

The Chief Minister said the state government is focused on increasing the forest cover to 33 per cent from the existing 23 per cent by planting over 5 crore trees.

Reddy noted that it is very important to plant trees as they help produce clean air and also bring good rain.

The CM appealed to the people to take part in tree plantation for creating a better ecosystem.

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Forest and Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said the state government planted 33.2 crore saplings in the past two years.

The Minister said 'Jagananna Pacha Thoranam - Vana Mahotsavam' has been initiated to make Andhra green and urged the public to take part in this initiative.

The state government is also planting 75 lakh saplings under the NREGA scheme, including taking similar steps under the Nadu-Nedu programmes.

"The government is committed to promote 33 per cent greenery in line with the National Forest Policy, thereby achieving ecological balance, prioritising the conservation of forests and promotion of greenery," the minister added.

--IANS

sth/bg