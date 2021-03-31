Andhra CM lays foundation for construction of 1.5-km retaining wall along Krishna river

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the retaining wall on the left bank of the Krishna River from Kanakadurgamma bridge to Kotinagar here on Wednesday.



The construction of a 1.5 km retaining wall at a cost of Rs 122.90 crore, will provide relief from floods to about 31,000 people living in Ranigari Thota, Tarakarama Nagar and Bhupeshgupta Nagar areas.

Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Ministers Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Kodali i Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), P Anil Kumar Yadav, Botsa Satyanarayana, other public representatives, district officials and others participated in the program. (ANI)

