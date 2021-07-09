Andhra CM lays foundation for Rs 400 cr development works in Kadapa

"The previous government had completely neglected the Kadapa district and had even ignored the projects which were in midway," he said, adding that no one had developed the district except former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), July 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday culminated his two-day tour of Kadapa district by laying the foundation for several development works worth Rs 400 crore.

The Chief Minister allocated Rs 50 crore to complete the pending works of the Buggavanka project and launched road development works at Mahaveer Circle, including inaugurating stretches of six-lane and four-lane roads.

The CM also laid the foundation stones for a few more road projects.

Reddy informed the people that the state government is constructing the YSR Super Specialty Hospital in the region at an expenditure of Rs 125 crore.

The other initiatives include development works for the C.P. Brown Language Research Centre and installing floodlights at the Y.S. Raja Reddy ACA Cricket Stadium.

Following these engagements, Reddy also played cricket for a little, much to the amusement of the people who had gathered there.

