Andhra CM meets Tokyo Olympics bound state sportspersons

Reddy met international badminton stars P.V. Sindhu, R. Satwiksairaj and women's hockey player Rajani Etimarpu's parents as she is currently undergoing training at Bengaluru.

Amaravati, June 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday met Tokyo Olympics bound state athletes and conveyed his best wishes to them, including announcing cash incentives.

The Chief Minister handed over cash incentive of Rs five lakh to each of the three sportspersons.

He also gave a copy of the government order allocating 2 acre of land to Sindhu to set up a badminton academy in port city Visakhapatnam.

Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Principal Secretary Ram Gopal and others attended the event.

