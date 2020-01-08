Andhra CM orders to construct 300 more village secretariats to provide jobs

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered to construct 300 more village secretariats which will provide 3,000 more jobs.

As of now, there are 15,971 vacancies in village secretariats. Reddy has ordered to fill all those jobs soon.

Reddy on Wednesday reviewed Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department. He reviewed the NREGS works, village secretariats, Rytu Bharosa Centres, Construction of compound walls for government schools, and water grid.Reddy said, "Welfare pensions should be delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiaries from February 2020. Village volunteers should hand over the pensions to the beneficiaries."Reddy also suggested the officials not to reject house pattas to beneficiaries on the name of land surveys. He suggested to identify the beneficiaries with ground-level inspection and give pattas to all the eligible persons.Officials told the Chief Minister that there are a good amount of works in agriculture as there was a good amount of rainfall this year. They assured that they will reach targets in NREGS works by March 2020.Chief Minister Reddy asked the officers to complete the construction of village secretariats and Rytu Bharosa Centres as early as possible. He suggested focussing on the construction of mini godowns at a later stage. The Chief Minister also suggested constructing compound walls for schools with NREGS funds. (ANI)