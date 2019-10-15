Andhra CM pays tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on 88th birth anniversary

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday paid tribute to late former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary by remembering the Missile Man of India.



"My humble tribute to the man who taught an entire nation how to dream big and achieve goals. Remembering the Missile Man of India, People's President and Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary," Reddy tweeted.

Abdul Kalam is also known as 'Missile Man of India' for his contributions towards the development of the country's missile projects.

In 2002, Kalam became the 11th President of India and was popularly known as the 'People's President' for his friendly nature to one and all.

The former President suffered a cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015, and passed away while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong. (ANI)

