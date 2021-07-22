Andhra CM puts state on alert amid incessant rainfall

Amaravati, July 22 (IANS) Amid warnings of incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh issued by the Met department, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday put the state on alert.

Directing the district collectors to be on alert to tackle possible flood-like situations, the Reddy said, "IMD has predicted heavy rains in various districts across the state and the district collectors should monitor the situation at the ground level and take necessary steps."