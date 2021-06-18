Andhra CM releases job calendar for 10K posts in 2021-22

"This is a first of its kind move in Andhra Pradesh, where the unemployed would know the exact month of the job notification and the number of posts that are vacant," said Reddy.

Amaravati, June 18 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released a mega recruitment calendar for 2021-22, envisaging the employment of 10,143 people in various government departments.

He promised that the entire recruitment process will be transparent without any scope for corruption, discrimination or the involvement of middlemen.

Reddy said the recruitments will be based on the marks obtained in the written tests alone, bereft of any interview process to obviate the room for corruption or discrimination.

The Chief Minister said that the youngsters in the state are looking for jobs and emphasised that the calendar has been prepared to bolster their confidence.

According to Reddy, the YSRCP government had created 1 lakh jobs within four months of coming to power and went on to fill more than 6.03 lakh vacancies in the past two years, including 1.2 lakh permanent jobs.

Of the 6.03 lakh jobs, Reddy said 1.84 lakh were created on a regular basis, 3.99 lakh outsourced and 19,701 on contractual basis.

"A volunteer system was also introduced to increase the sense of service among the unemployed youth, recruiting 2.5 lakh youngsters as volunteers," he said.

He said the government has also hiked the salaries of 7.02 lakh jobs.

"Unlike the previous government, where brokers were more involved in outsourcing appointments, the current government had brought APCOSA to maintain transparency in recruitments and payments, leaving no room for middlemen or corruption," the Chief Minister said.

On Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), which had a burden of Rs 3,500 crore, Reddy said the transporter has been merged with the government to secure the lives of 51,387 employees.

He also lambasted the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government for allegedly not keeping the promise of providing jobs to each household and for failing to pay the unemployment allowance.

"Naidu promised to fill 1.4 lakh vacant posts listed in the election manifesto, but in reality the manifesto itself was dumped in the trash bin," he said.

Reddy also censured Naidu for allegedly failing to create jobs in the private sector by securing the special category status (SCS) and criticised him for accepting a special package by allegedly mortgaging state benefits.

