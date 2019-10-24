Andhra CM's pilot project to provide nutritious food to women, children in tribal areas

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to implement a pilot project to provide nutritious food to women, and children below six years of age in tribal and sub-plan areas.

The pilot project would be implemented in 77 tribal and sub-plan mandals in December by providing nutritious food worth Rs 1,062 per month to each pregnant woman and also for post-delivery care. Under the programme, YSR Bala Sanjeevini kits will also be given to women.

This kit includes meals and eggs for 25 days, 200 ml of milk, 2 kg of of wheat flour in the first week, 0.5 kg groundnut chikkis in the second week, 0.5 kg of ragi flour and half a kg of jaggery in the third week and 0.5 kg of sesame seed sweetmeats in the fourth week.Similarly, each child below six years would be provided nutritious food worth Rs 560 each month. Children below six years would be provided nutritious food through Anganwadi centres for 25 days in a month in 77 tribal and sub-plan mandals which would include meals, eggs, 200 ml of milk and other dietary food.As part of the pilot project, 36 tribal mandals have been identified with one in Srikakulam district, seven in Vizianagaram district, 11 each in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari district and six in West Godavari district.In total, 41 sub-plan mandals have been identified as part of the pilot project including 19 in Srikakulam, six in Visakhapatnam, four in East Godavari, three each in West Godavari, Prakasam, Kurnool, and Guntur district. (ANI)