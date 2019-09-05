Andhra CM seeks exemption from court appearance

Reddy pleaded that he be exempted from the weekly hearing as he was unable to attend the court since he had to discharge his constitutional duties as the Chief Minister. He urged the court to allow his lawyer to represent him.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

Reddy has not appeared in the court since he became the Chief Minister in May as he was granted exemptions.

But the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president has to be present himself in the CBI court every Friday in the cases filed against him in 2011.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had in 2017 rejected Reddy's plea to exempt him from personal appearance in the special court. He had pleaded for exemption, citing his duties as a legislator and the leader of opposition. The high court had ruled he could apply for exemption on a week-by-week basis.