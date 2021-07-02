Andhra CM seeks Smriti Irani's support for Disha bills

In a letter to Irani, Reddy said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has called for comments and observations on the Andhra Pradesh Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill, and the Andhra Pradesh Disha Criminal Law (AP Amendment Bill), 2019 as they are currently under Presidential consideration for assent.

Amaravati/New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) With two 'Disha' women protection bills waiting Presidential assent, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday requested Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to expedite her ministry's response to the legislation.

"I shall, there, be grateful, if you could kindly look into the matter and expedite comments of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the aforesaid bills," he wrote.

He also offered to depute a state officer to brief the ministry regarding the provisions of the bills.

The Chief Minister solicited her support for bills aimed to create a robust and conducive ecosystem for speedy justice and to usher in safety, dignity and happiness for the women and children of AP.

