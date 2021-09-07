Andhra CM setting stage for implementing NEP

Amaravati, Sep 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the education department to get ready for implementing the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), in the state. At a review meeting on education sector on Tuesday, Reddy asked officials to ensure that each school is equipped with teachers for each subject, starting from class 3 onwards.

The education department has also been tasked with improving the quality of textbooks. The government is also focusing on obtaining Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliation for all types of schools in the state. State education department officials said that initially 1,000 schools are being affiliated with CBSE.

Meanwhile, under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu scheme, 12,663 schools are to be revamped at a cost of Rs 4,535.74 crore, and 18,498 additional classrooms will be constructed. Similarly, in the third phase 24,900 schools will be renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 7,821 crore.

Officials said that the engineers assigned for Nadu-Nedu works are being given training at village secretariats.

The Chief Minister has ordered for special attention to the maintenance of schools and toilets, with provision for a contingency fund in every school for any emergency repair works.

