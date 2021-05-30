Andhra CM to lay foundation stone for 16 teaching medical colleges tomorrow

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually lay the foundation stones for 16 new teaching medical colleges on Monday. The day marks also the completion of two years of the YSRCP government.



The 16 new colleges will come up in Pulivendula, Paderu, Machilipatnam, Vizainagaram, Anakapalli, Rajahmundry, Amalapuram, PAlakollu, Eluru, Bapatla, Markapuram, MAdanapalli, Penukona, Nandyal and Adoni, at an estimated total of Rs 7,880 crores.

A statement by the state government noted in over 100 years since 1920 when KGH Visakhapatnam was built, only 10 teaching medical colleges were commissioned in the state.

"This essentially means that this new initiative undertaken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is going to increase the number of colleges in the state by a whopping 150 per cent," it said.

Additionally, the government is also investing over Rs 16,000 crore in revamping the state's health infrastructure, from the primary to the tertiary level.

The government will also offer free land to anybody ready to build a speciality/super speciality hospital with an investment of at least 100 crores in the next three years, the statement added.

"District officials have been instructed to identify the land and start the process with a target of 80 speciality/super speciality hospitals being constructed within the next three years in the state," it said. (ANI)

