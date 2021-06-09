Andhra CM visiting Delhi, to meet Shah, other ministers

Amaravati/New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Delhi on Thursday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers.
According to an official statement, Reddy will depart for the national capital at 10 a.m. on Thursday and return to Amaravati on Friday afternoon.
During his visit, he will also meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other Central ministers.
"He will negotiate with them about the Polavaram Project and other issues pertaining to the state," the statement added.
