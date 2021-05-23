Andhra CM writing letters to Centre over COVID-19 vaccination to cover up his govt's failures: BJP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Lashing out at the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister over his letter to the Centre regarding the suspension of COVID-19 vaccination drive at private hospitals, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Sunday said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is writing letters to the Centre only to hide and cover up his government's failures.



Alleging that private hospitals are charging exorbitant rates for administering the vaccine, Dinakar suggested the Chief Minister to call a meeting with private hospitals and take a decision on vaccine charges.

He said that it is not correct to restrict private hospitals from vaccination.

"Both government and private hospitals together only can complete the COVID-19 vaccination drive successfully," he said.

"The Chief Minister had pointed out the policy of the Union Government pertaining to the 50 per cent share of vaccine production allocated to the State Governments and private hospitals for the 18-44 age group. The cost of the vial is charging 25,000 at private hospitals. But here, question is that the state government in Andhra Pradesh is incompetent to coordinate or control the hospitals within the State," Dinakar said.

"It is not good to divert the failures of the State Government by writing letters to escape from the responsibility. Had Chief Minister conducted a single virtual meeting with the private hospitals during this pandemic before he wrote to the Prime Minister, most particularly during the second wave?" he asked.

The BJP leader further said, "When the private hospitals in neighboring states have been administering vaccine for Rs 12,500 per vial to the people, then why cannot chief minister Reddy control it? He is instead trying to corner the Union Government for its ineffective and inefficient administration capabilities."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday logged 19,981 fresh coronavirus cases and 18,336 recoveries in a day. The total death toll is at 10,022 including 118 new fatalities. (ANI)

