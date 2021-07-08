Andhra commemorates YSR's birth anniversary as 'Farmers' Day'

Amaravati, July 8 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government is observing July 8, the birth anniversary of former chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy, as 'Rythu Dinostavam' (Farmer's Day) on Thursday across the state.

"The state government will be celebrating Rythu Dinostavam on July 8, commemorating the birth anniversary of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy and will implement various programmes for the development of agriculture sector in the state," said an official statement.