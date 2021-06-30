Andhra condemns T'gana's Krishna power generation

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Andhra Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy resolved to write missives to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in this regard.

Amaravati, June 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday condemned the Telangana government for generating hydel power by drawing water from Krishna river basin reservoirs.

After the meeting, AP Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav asserted that the state government is constructing irrigation project as per regulations and using the water allocated to the state.

"Full capacity of 44,000 cusecs of water from Pothireddypadu can be drawn only if water level reaches 881ft in Srisailamwater level should reach 854 ft at least to draw 5,000 - 6,000 cusecs of water," said Yadav.

The Minister said Telangana can draw 6 tmc water at 800 ft level and highlighted that AP is not able to draw Krishna flood water as the water level will be touching 881 ft - 885 ft only for 15 - 20 days.

He noted that to draw water at full capacity in less time, capacity should be increased by setting up lifts at 800 ft level.

Yadav said Reddy has already reiterated in the Apex Council meeting that water will be drawn from only the allocated share to the state.

The Irrigation Minister criticised Telangana Ministers for using provocative language and verbally attacking former united Anadhra Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

"Power generation is based on Irrigation demands and Telangana is committing a vicious act by generating hydel power though Krishna River Management Board has objected to it," he said.

Yadav said AP will retaliate and the state is ready to bring projects under KRMB if needed and stated that the neighbouring state has been extending various projects such as Palamuru, Dindi and Nettempadu without permission.

"The state government would write a letter to KRMB on how Telangana is generating power illegally and request it to cut down wastage of water in 299 TMC of water allocated to them," he added.

