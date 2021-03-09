Andhra Congress condemns Sitharaman's remarks on Vizag Steel Plant privatisation

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress on Tuesday condemned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman's remarks about privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is also a part of BJP's game plan.



"Yesterday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman gave a written reply to a question on the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. This is very bad. Former PM Indira Gandhi had given this steel plant to Visakhapatnam after a long agitation by the people of Andhra Pradesh. It is true that the plant is incurring losses for the last two-three years. Those losses need not be ground or reason for the disposal of the plant to the private parties," Congress leader V Gurunadham said.

"The YSRCP-led state government is also part of BJP's game as YS Jaganmohan Reddy wants to grab 7000 acres of Steel Plant land," he added.

Gurunadham further remarked that steel production from the plant has increased in 2021. It is going to gain profits. But for the reasons best known to the BJP, it is going to dispose off the property.

Congress alleged that the BJP had branded the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as loss-making unit and is disposing of for peanuts.

"The government of India estimated the value of the property at Rs 32,000 crores. That's not correct. The property value will be not less than Rs 1 lakh crore. They are going to dispose of the steel plant for peanuts to the interested party." the Congress leader added.

"Congress is opposing the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant tooth and nail. This is an action under the quid pro quo for corruption, and this action is detrimental to the interests of the public. Jaganmohan Reddy is also part and parcel of this disposal and privatization. The people must know that Jagan says something and does something else," he quipped. (ANI)

