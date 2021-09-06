Andhra cop who stole Rs 16 lakh from police station arrested

Janardhan Naidu, attached to Nuzvid police station in Krishna district, was taken into custody at Chennai, where he was hiding after committing theft last month.

Vijayawada, Sep 6 (IANS) A police constable in Andhra Pradesh who was absconding after allegedly stealing Rs 16 lakh from a police station was arrested on Monday.

Police recovered Rs 14 lakh from the constable and are bringing him to Nuzvid, a police officer said.

Janardhan, working as a writer at the police station, stole the money on August 29 but the theft came to light on September 2 after the officials realised that the amount kept in the station was missing.

A local wine shop had kept the money at the police station for safekeeping as bank was closed on account of holiday. The money was to be deposited in the account of Andhra Pradesh State Beverage Corporation Ltd (APSBCL).

According to Krishna district superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal, a case of theft was registered on a complaint by Station House Officer.

The police suspected Janardhan as he went on leave on August 30 without a valid reason. As he could not be reached over mobile phone, a police team was sent to his native Visakhapatnam.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the constable was in depression due to family dispute. The police found that after committing theft, the constable escaped to Chennai. He was finally arrested on Monday.

The incident embarrassed the police department. The SP has ordered a thorough investigation.

--IANS

ms/skp/