Andhra cops threaten to drag Naidu to court for 'unfounded' comments

Amaravati, March 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Police Officers' Association (APPOA) representatives on Friday threatened to drag former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu to court if he doesn't stop making 'unfounded' statements against the department as well as its Chief.

"If you do not stop making these unfounded statements, we will take you to court under the relevant rules," threatened APPOA representatives.

Representing thousands of policemen, the police reps have condemned Naidu's allegations levelled against the Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang.

The police body questioned Naidu if he was making such remarks in the light of the state panchayat elections results and told him that they could understand why.

The policemen alleged that there was nothing new in Naidu's opposition to the police force.

"You cannot demoralize police and the DGP with your threats laced with casteism and regionalism," the policemen said.

The APPOA representatives asked Naidu if the police department and the DGP were responsible for TDP's losses in the recent rural local body polls.

Saying the TDP supremo's statements reflect his personality, the policemen highlighted that they could comprehend why he is making allegations against Sawang laced with casteism and regionalism despite 40 years of political experience and 14 years as Chief Minister.

Standing behind the seniormost Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the state, the policemen said the DGP has been serving the state and the country for 35 years and called it a heinous development to ascribe caste, religion and regional motives.

"Didn't you remember region and caste when the DGP handled key responsibilities during your government," the police body asked the former Chief Minister.

Sawang worked as Vijayawada Police Commissioner during the TDP dispensation under Naidu.

The policemen warned Naidu that his statements violate the law and reminded him that he was not above the law.

This open letter to Naidu from junior police officers assumes significance as it is not the first one and was in response to Naidu's speech in Kurnool on Thursday.

Naidu had alleged that the Andhra police are 'shameless' and are hounding the TDP which is known for its integrity and observed that they (police) are also from the state.

"They (police) are also from this state. Your children also have to stay here, do remember that. They have to live here. All have to live and die here," said Naidu while addressing a crowd from an open top vehicle in the run-up to the urban local body polls in Rayalaseema town.

Naidu went on to claim that the state's future is allegedly being pushed into darkness and what could he say if the police cooperate with people responsible for it along with criminals.

"I am raising my folded hands with Namaste (respect), please do not do such wrongful deeds. Your DGP will leave in a few days. He will leave for Hyderabad or to his village in the north-east but you and I will be here. Your children and our children will live here. A situation is arising in which the state may become an orphan, I request you all to be careful," said Naidu.

