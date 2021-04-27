Andhra couple who allegedly murdered daughters get bail

As 90 days had elapsed since the case was registered, the court granted them bail with conditions.

Madanapalle (Andhra Pradesh), April 27 (IANS) The couple accused of the cold-blooded murder of their two daughters, apparently under the influence of superstition and tantric influences, were on Tuesday granted bail by a local court in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor.

Purushottam Naidu and his wife Padmaja, of Madanapalle town in Chittoor, had been arrested on charges of murdering their two daughters on January 24 this year. The horrific murders by the well-to-do parents who were well-educated, had caused ripples across the state and beyond.

Naidu was a lecturer in a government women's degree college and his wife Padmaja, a maths teacher in a reputed IIT coaching school, committed the cold-blooded murders, apparently in the belief that their daughters would be born again.

One of girls was found bludgeoned with a dumbbell and police found both of their bodies in a naked state, when they entered the house.

Following their arrest, the accused parents who were found to be suffering from mental issues and delusions, were initially admitted for treatment in the Ruia Hospital at Tirupati. Later they were transferred to the Visakhapatnam Mental Hospital and provided treatment.

They were shifted from Visakhpatnam back to the Madanapalle sub jail on March 29.

The couple's elder daughter Alekhya (27) had completed a diploma in forest studies from Bhopal, while younger Sai Divya (22) was a BBA. She was also a student at the A.R. Rahman Music School in Chennai.

--IANS

