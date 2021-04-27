Andhra Covid tally crosses 11K again, 64 new deaths

Amaravati, April 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's daily Covid tally hit a high note again on Tuesday with 11,434 new cases, against 9,881 on Monday.
The state had recorded its highest daily tally so far, at 12,634 cases, and 69 deaths, on Sunday.
State medical authorities said that Tuesday's tally has taken the overall number to 10,54,875.
Meanwhile 64 persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 7,800.
During the past 24 hours, five of the state's 13 districts recorded more than 1,000 cases each.
Guntur reported the highest number of cases at 2,028, followed by Chittoor with 1,982, Srikakulam with 1,322 cases, Nellore with 1,237 cases, and Visakhapatnam with 1,067.
Anantapur saw 702 cases, Vizianagaram 633, Krishna 544, Prakasam 497, Kurnool 474, and West Godavari 424, YSR Kadapa 271 cases and East Godavari 253.
Authorities said 74,435 tests were conducted in Andhra Pradesh over the preceding 24 hours.
Meanwhile with 7,055 persons more recovering, the total number of recoveries stand at 9,47,629.
