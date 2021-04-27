Andhra Covid tally crosses 11K again, 64 new deaths

Amaravati, April 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's daily Covid tally hit a high note again on Tuesday with 11,434 new cases, against 9,881 on Monday.

The state had recorded its highest daily tally so far, at 12,634 cases, and 69 deaths, on Sunday.

State medical authorities said that Tuesday's tally has taken the overall number to 10,54,875.