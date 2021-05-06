Andhra covid tally hovers near 22K-mark on day 2 of partial curfew

According to the state health officials, 1,10,147 tests were conducted during this period. With the latest update, Andhra Pradesh's cumulative tally rose to 12,28,186 on Thursday.

Amaravati, May 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's daily Covid tally continued to hover near the 22,000-mark at 21,954 in the 24 hours ending 10 am Thursday.

During the same period, 72 people succumbed to the virus, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 8,446.

Thursday saw one district reporting in excess of 3,000 cases, two districts reporting above 2,000 cases, nine districts recording more than 1,000 cases, while one district reported less than 1,000 cases.

East Godavari reported the highest day tally of 3,531 cases, followed by Chittoor (2,354) and Visakhapatnam (2,107).

The nine districts reporting more than 1,000 cases each included Srikakulam (1,939), Kurnool (1,920), Anantapur (1,871), Prakasam (1,666), Guntur (1,348), Nellore (1,292), Vizianagaram (1,160), YSR Kadapa (1,130), and West Godavari (1,088).

Krishna was the lone district to record a sub-thousand tally at 548 cases.

Meanwhile, with 10,141 persons recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 10,37,411.

