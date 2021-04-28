Andhra credits Rs 1048.94 cr to students' mothers' accounts

In order to provide quality education to the students and to ease the financial burden on parents, the state government has conceived the Vidya Deevena scheme for reimbursing the college fees, and the Vasathi Deevena scheme for reimbursement of boarding and hostel fees to the students.

Amaravati, April 28 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday credited Rs 1048.94 crore to the accounts of the mothers of 10,89,302 students, under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme, for the academic year 2020-21.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that only education has the power to change the world, eradicate poverty and backwardness of the society, and that's why no child must be deprived of education.

Stating that Vasathi Deevena would benefit nearly 10.89 lakh students in the State, the chief minister said that Rs 2270 crore was spent on the scheme since the formation of the YSRCP government. In the education sector alone, for schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Goru Muddha, Vidya Kanuka and Nadu-Nedu, the state government had spent a whopping Rs 25,714 crore in just 22 months of forming the government. In spite of going through severe financial crisis due to the pandemic, the state government didn't back out from implementing any welfare scheme, said the chief minister.

Speaking on the reforms in the education sector, Reddy said that the government will introduce the CBSE curriculum in government schools from the next academic year.

--IANS

pvn/bg

