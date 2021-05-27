Andhra defers class 10 board exams due to Covid surge

Amaravati, May 27 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to postpone the tenth standard state board exams, on account of the Covid second wave.

The decision follows a review meeting on Thursday that chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had with education department officials.

With partial curfew imposed in the state since May 5 on account of the pandemic, and several schools functioning as Covid isolation centres, the state's education department had suggested the examinations, scheduled to begin from June 7, be deferred, officials said.