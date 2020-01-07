Andhra Deputy CM claims YSRCP MLA attacked by TDP 'goons'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha on Tuesday alleged that YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was attacked by "goons" of Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

"Today, senior leader party MLA and government Whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was attacked. Those who attacked Ramakrishna Reddy's car were goons of TDP who impersonated as farmers. We condemn the incident," Basha told ANI.

Reddy's car was vandalised on National Highway 16 near Chinna Kakani village in Guntur district during farmers' protest demanding Amaravati to be retained as the only capital in Andhra Pradesh.The Deputy Chief Minister blamed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh."Chandrababu Naidu is responsible for the division of Andhra Pradesh. Why is he creating a ruckus for Amaravati? There is nothing in there. He himself said that Rs 1.1 lakh crore is needed to develop Amaravati. Does our financial condition allow to spend Rs 1.1 lakh crore?" he asked."He (Naidu) spent only Rs 5,000 crores in the last five years. The Chief Minister has also sent the GN Rao report to a high-power committee. We will also call a session," he said.Basha alleged that TDP and Naidu have purchased Benami land of more than 4000 acres before Amaravati was declared the capital."TDP and Chandrababu Naidu have purchased more than 4000 acres land on Benami names before Amaravati was declared the capital. Only TDP goons are agitating. We are doing decentralised development. We will talk to farmers if they have any problems," he said. (ANI)