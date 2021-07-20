Andhra extends Covid curfew restrictions by another week

Amaravati, July 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday extended the existing coronavirus curfew restrictions for another week.
All commercial establishments should shut down by 9 p.m. and curfew restrictions will begin from 10 p.m., lasting for eight hours till 6 a.m.
However, there will be no restrictions from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and all business activities can be carried out during these relaxed hours.
The state government issued a statement to this effect.
The southern state is witnessing a lower number of infections on a daily basis. On Tuesday, there were 2,498 Covid cases.
The state's overall Covid tally rose to 19.4 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 23,843.
--IANS
sth/kr