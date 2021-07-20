  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Andhra extends Covid curfew restrictions by another week

Andhra extends Covid curfew restrictions by another week

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Jul 20th, 2021, 23:00:26hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Amaravati, July 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday extended the existing coronavirus curfew restrictions for another week.

All commercial establishments should shut down by 9 p.m. and curfew restrictions will begin from 10 p.m., lasting for eight hours till 6 a.m.

However, there will be no restrictions from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and all business activities can be carried out during these relaxed hours.

The state government issued a statement to this effect.

The southern state is witnessing a lower number of infections on a daily basis. On Tuesday, there were 2,498 Covid cases.

The state's overall Covid tally rose to 19.4 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 23,843.

--IANS

sth/kr

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features