Andhra extends curfew relaxation in all districts

Amaravati, July 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh government on Monday relaxed coronavirus curfew restrictions uniformly across all the 13 districts from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The state government took this decision at a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

As per the new rules, all commercial establishments should shut down by 9 p.m. and curfew restrictions will begin from 10 p.m., lasting for eight hours till 6 a.m.