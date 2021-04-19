Andhra fixes 100-day timeline for taking disciplinary action against corrupt officials

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has fixed a new timeline of 100 days for concluding disciplinary proceedings by all government departments against the officials who are caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).



Earlier, there was no fixed timeline for taking disciplinary action against corrupt officials.

"A committee of officers, consisting of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Principal Secretary to Government, Village and Ward Secretariat and Village/Ward Volunteers, and Director General, ACB, after a thorough study of the subject, recommended a revised timeline for early completion of the disciplinary proceedings without diluting the principles of natural justice and fair play," said an official statement.

It added that disciplinary proceedings should be conducted simultaneously with the criminal proceedings and it should not wait for the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

"Failure to conclude the disciplinary proceedings within 100 days, competent authorities and the ACB shall be viewed seriously by the government and disciplinary action shall be taken against the concerned, responsible for the delay," the statement further said. (ANI)

