Andhra: Gang cheating people with idols in name of mystic powers busted, four arrested

Kalla Mahesh who wanted to buy one such idol fell prey to the gang and complained to the police. Based on his complaint, the police arrested four members of the gang.Addressing the mediapersons, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vizianagaram Anil Kumar said, "A gang has been operating in Vizianagaram district claiming to sell idols having mystic powers. The matter came to light when one Kalla Mahesh of Nellimarla town has complained to the police. Mahesh has been facing financial losses for some time. He has belief in Astrology and mystic powers. He came to know that Rajanala Srinivas resident of Vizianagaram sells such idols with mystic powers. Mahesh approached Srinivasa Rao and asked for a Goddess idol with powers so that his fate be changed."DSP Anil Kumar informed that the gang was operating from Vizianagaram with five accused persons including Rajanala Srinivasa Rao, Rongali Ramasatyam, Vyda Venkatrao, Diwakar Kiran Kumar and Punna.Explaining the modus of Operandi, the DSP further explained, "In fact, Rajanala Srinivasa Rao had also faced losses in business and bought an idol for Rs 2 lakhs believing that the idol with powers would bring him luck and profits. He had bought the idol from an unknown person from Odisha. Instead of getting profits, he had incurred such losses. Then he and his friends, the above accused, had started selling idols claiming as antique ones and they would bring luck and profits. They used to target businessmen, particularly those in losses. They used to claim hefty prices for the statues.""Kalla Mahesh came to know about these people and wanted to buy an idol of a Goddess with mystic powers. At first, they quoted Rs 5 crores for the idol. After negotiations, both parties agreed to Rs 5 lakh. They have shown the idol after paying Rs 20,000 in advance. They agreed to show the powers after paying half the amount and to hand over the idol after clearing the final balance. But Mahesh got doubt after seeing the idol of a soldier. He asked them that it is not an idol of Goddess but that of a soldier, and it seems not so antique and expressed doubt that it is not an idol having mystic powers," added Kumar.According to Police, Kalla Mahesh had quarrelled with them, then they said they would give another idol of Goddess. Though some time passed by they did not give him any such idol. Then Mahesh understood that he was cheated, and complained to the police.A case has been registered in Vizianagaram rural police station under section 420 of IPC.Police checked the call records of the main accused and traced out other accused also. Four of the gang members were arrested Thursday morning. However, the fifth accused Punna is still absconding."We came to know that these people are bringing idols from Odisha border areas like Rayagada and selling to people here. We arrested the four accused and sending them for remand," DSP Kumar added. (ANI)