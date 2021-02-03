Andhra gets app to monitor Panchayat polls

Kumar launched the App by pressing a button in the presence of senior officials and the media.

State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Kannababu said the App and its dashboard development has been completely done in-house.

"Anybody from anywhere can lodge election complaints in the App which is user friendly," said Kannababu.

Some of the complaint categories which people can lodge include public officials involved in promotion of any candidate or party, canvassing within 100 metres of polling stations, booth capturing and election related riots among others.

Using a powerpoint presentation, officials explained the App and its functionality.

Kannababu said 'eWatch' or 'election watch' is available both on the web as well as a mobile App and highlighted that once a complaint is lodged, nobody can tinker with it.

According to the secretary, each complaint has its own timeline, requiring its closure officially.

"Which complaint has been pending for how much time and how it has been resolved, including at what level will also be available in the App," he said.

Kannababu said the App has been developed to ensure free and fair elections.

Earlier, political parties such as the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state have alleged suspicions that Kumar was developing a private App.

--IANS

sth/dpb