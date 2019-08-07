Andhra Governor, CM shocked over Sushma Swaraj's death

Sushma Swaraj died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night in New Delhi. She was 67.

Harichandan expressed deep shock and sadness and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Jagan Mohan Reddy described Swaraj as a national stalwart and a towering personality who was loved across party lines.

"As an able administrator and an epitome of bravery and kindness, she inspired women of this country," the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief said.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his condolence to the bereaved family.

Chandrababu Naidu said Sushma Swaraj's contribution to the nation in various leadership roles will never be forgotten. "Her stellar work as former minister of External Affairs is an exemplary model of governance. I pray to God to give strength to her family," tweeted the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief.