Andhra govt changes name of Telugu Akademi to Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi, likely to stir controversy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday changed the name of 'Telugu Akademi' to 'Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi.'



The state government has issued 4 government orders (GOs) today in this regard.

GO number 31 mentioned the change of name of the academy to 'Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi.'

GO number 32 included the Special Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/ Secretary to Government, School Education Department in the existing composition of Governing Body of the Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi as the Ex-officio Member.

Through GO number 33, the state government appointed Professor V Muralidhara Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, National Sanskrit University, Tirupati as University Grants Commission (UGC) nominee in the Board of Governors of the Akademi.

Through G.O number 34, four persons have been nominated to the Governing Body Akademi. They areProfessor D Bhaskar Reddy, retired professor in Department of Chemistry, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, Dr Rajakumar Nerella, Ph.D (Astrology), Astro Counsellor and Teacher in Astrology, Dr M Vijayasree, Associate Professor (Retd) in Telugu, and Dr Kappaganthu Ramakrishna, Ph.D, Lecturer in Telugu.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led Andhra Pradesh Government's earlier decision of removing Telugu Medium and making all government schools as English Medium Schools had led to much debate. All opposition parties in the state had opposed that decision calling it as detrimental to Telugu language. Now YSRCP government's decision to change 'Telugu Akademi' as 'Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi' is also likely to lead to another controversy.

Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan questioned what is the benefit of changing the name of Akademi. In a statement, he said that the government's decision is disappointing to Telugu language lovers. "Why the name is changed all of a sudden and in a hurry?" he questioned.

"The name change is such that the identity and basic purpose of the Akademi itself is disturbed. If the government wants to develop Sanskrit, it would have formed Sanskrit Akademi separately," he suggested. (ANI)

