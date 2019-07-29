Andhra govt constitutes 3-member team to study reservation for Kapu community, allocates Rs. 2,000cr

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government has allocated Rs 2000 crore for the welfare of Kapu community in the state and said reservation for the community would be provided without tampering with the interest of existing Backward Classes (BC).

In addition, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy delegated three leaders to study the Manjunatha Commission report on reservations for Kapu community that encompass Kapu, Telaga, Ontari and Balija castes. Kurasala Kannababu, Ummareddy Venkateswatlu and Ambati Rambabu have been tasked with the responsibility to study the matter.

"Earlier TDP government had passed a bill giving BC category to Kapu community and sent to the central government for ratification, in 2017. Later, when the central government introduced 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the then TDP government passed another bill providing five per cent of EWS reservations to Kapus and sent the same too to the Centre for ratification," said Jagan."The central government had sent a letter on April 4 2019, seeking clarification on whether the first 2017 bill is to be considered or withdrawn. However the then TDP government lead by N Chandrababu Naidu did not respond on the matter," he added."The basis for 10 per cent EWS reservation is poverty, but not caste. That 10 per cent cannot be divided on a community basis. Then how come the then government passed a bill giving five per cent of the reservation to Kapus from EWS reservation; violating the guidelines of the central government," he told Kapu community leaders in Assembly."Had Chandrababu Naidu government given 5 per cent reservation to Kapus out of EWS quota; why did his government not implement the same in medical and PG seats? Who will take responsibility if the future of the youth becomes questionable?" Jagan asked."YSRCP's stand on Kapu reservation has always been the same. Our party is not against Kapu reservation if provided without affecting the interests of existing rights of BCs. We always support reservation for Kapus. Chandrababu had spent Rs 1340 crore in 5 years, but we allotted Rs 2000 crore for Kapu community, in this budget itself, " the Chief Minister asserted. (ANI)