Andhra govt extends ban on CPI (Maoist) over unlawful activities

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday extended the ban on Communist Party of India (Maoist) and its six front organisations by a year for indulging in unlawful activities.

A notification by the government issued under Andhra Pradesh Public Security Act, 1992 said the ban has been extended for a period of one year with effect from August 17.



The one year ban has been imposed on six front organizations of CPI (Maoist) Party -- Radical Youth League (RYL), Rythu Coolie Sangham (RCS), Radical Students Union (RSU), Singareni Karmika Samakhya (SIKASA), Viplava Karmika Samakhya (VIKASA), and All India Revolutionary Students Federation (AIRSF).

The Andhra Pradesh government had imposed the ban on these organisations in 1991 and since then, it has been extending the ban every year. (ANI)

