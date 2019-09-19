Andhra govt forms enquiry committee to probe Godavari boat capsize, seeks report in 21 days

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday announced the formation of a six-member committee to probe into the boat capsize incident in East Godavari at Katchuluru near Mantur village of Rampachodavaram town.

The Chief Minister has ordered the formation of an Enquiry Committee to probe into the incident and has asked it to submit its recommendations to the government within 21 days from the date of constitution.



The committee of six, headed by Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation), will examine all causes of the unfortunate boat accident.

The committee has also been directed to suggest measures so that such incidents do not recur in future.

The ill-fated boat Vasista Punnami Royal was carrying 76 passengers including eight members of the crew when it capsized.

Twenty-eight people have died in the accident. Rescue operation is still ongoing. (ANI)

